Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits (LMRK) SI Increased By 39.14%

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 4,233 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 357,338 shares with $46.86M value, up from 353,105 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:LMRK) had an increase of 39.14% in short interest. LMRK’s SI was 45,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.14% from 32,700 shares previously. With 96,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s short sellers to cover LMRK’s short positions. The SI to Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits’s float is 0.23%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 210,319 shares traded or 167.69% up from the average. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has risen 21.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LMRK News: 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING; 09/03/2018 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Prices Series C Preferred Units at $25.00 Per Series C Preferred Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMRK); 02/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series C Preferred Units; 29/05/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE REPORTS PRICING OF SECURITIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Securitization

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Canopy Growthâ€™s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is 0.03% above currents $134.71 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 6. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $11700 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Spears Abacus Lc has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,698 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 900,955 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 152,156 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Caprock Group has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,153 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Order Of Foresters, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 750 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 51,064 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,851 shares. Opus Gp Ltd Com reported 0.37% stake. Hamel Assocs Inc reported 10,061 shares. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 9.89 million are held by Franklin Res. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com reported 305,385 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 396 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 14,756 shares to 25,907 valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 7,923 shares and now owns 191,799 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for its 8.00% Series A Preferred Units – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Conn’s Beats Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landmark Infrastructure -4.3% after Q1 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Cash Distributions for its Series B and Series C Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.