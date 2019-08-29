Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $2.03 Million; Share Price Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 69,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.23M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 704,650 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 43,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 384,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.35M, up from 341,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 1.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,114 shares to 125,034 shares, valued at $35.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,344 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Etf (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsr Inc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,438 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 123,714 shares stake. Randolph Commerce holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 111,385 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carret Asset Management Lc holds 35,902 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 11,472 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Llc reported 21,261 shares. Palladium Partners Limited holds 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 51,680 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security Tru holds 0.97% or 63,253 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.91 million shares. Fort Lp owns 996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt owns 173,933 shares. Goodman Fincl reported 88,555 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Decatur Mngmt holds 144,266 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth accumulated 0.22% or 20,877 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And reported 60,715 shares. Town & Country Bancshares Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 0.48% or 15,599 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 21,118 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.19% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 311,677 are held by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,956 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 4.49M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa stated it has 889,510 shares. Ariel Invs Lc invested in 2.45 million shares or 1.98% of the stock. Fincl Management has 350 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 46,197 shares stake.