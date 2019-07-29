Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $1.13 Million; Share Price Declined; As Sun Communities (SUI) Stock Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Its Holding by $116.02 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 1.93M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 983,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.81M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 194,389 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 450 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 144,105 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 202,565 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 356,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 19,494 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 8,023 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 0.09% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 28,022 shares. Westfield Company Limited Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 295,125 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 2,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 614,373 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate has 51,060 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company reported 6,189 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 220,101 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $87.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 19,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13,351 shares to 899,737 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,213 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (NYSE:F).