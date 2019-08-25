Peapack Gladstone Financial Decreased Ptc (PTC) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -8.85% below currents $252.33 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the shares of MLM in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. See Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy Old Target: $260.0000 New Target: $265.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $239.0000 255.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $207 New Target: $232 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $194 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $225 Initiates Coverage On

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 51.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,059 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 12,443 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 25,502 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 14,098 shares to 293,099 valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,879 shares and now owns 440,471 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,671 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,500 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 15,596 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 1.33 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 5,046 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 8,023 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 125,912 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 39,153 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 603 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 232,489 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 43,938 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. PTC Inc has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97.88’s average target is 50.31% above currents $65.12 stock price. PTC Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Thursday, July 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $8500 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. Wedbush downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by Evercore.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoplite Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 127,146 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.01% or 76 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Natl Trust reported 0.02% stake. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners holds 1.35 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 30,986 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated holds 0.22% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 3,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 51 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0.02% or 256,817 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Company holds 1.19% or 9,243 shares. London Of Virginia invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kentucky Retirement has 2,730 shares. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).