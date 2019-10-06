Peapack Gladstone Financial Decreased Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $1.10 Million; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Bailard Has Increased Position by $655,200

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 93,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 308,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 215,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 422,266 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1,632 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 9,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.05M for 9.15 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,784 shares to 18,452 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 36,634 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants reported 50 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corp New York accumulated 2,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colony Gru Incorporated Lc invested in 3,295 shares. Whittier holds 0.07% or 18,929 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, State Street has 0.09% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8.83 million shares. Ci Inc stated it has 2.97 million shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Highland Capital LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,000 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 2,434 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0.67% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 78,966 were reported by Sei Invests. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0.04% or 960,486 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 40,834 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J agrees to settlement with two Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recession Resistant, DGI Mega Cap: Cardinal Health – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,666 shares to 360,099 shares, valued at $48.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 9,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,689 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit NASH Drug In China, Conatus Explores Sale, Gilead Stitches Up Immuno-Oncology Partnership – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 168% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel likes Viking Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.