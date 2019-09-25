Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Its Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $1.19 Million; Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Bny Mellon (BK) Stake as Market Value Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 75.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 9,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 3,121 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 12,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 282,903 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Bny Mellon (BK) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 29,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 123,999 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, down from 153,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Bny Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 973,519 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.84 million for 18.54 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 24,000 shares to 37,878 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc reported 4,882 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Perritt Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1,955 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 946 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 14,848 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,200 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 37,226 shares stake. First Citizens Bankshares Trust has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,869 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 280,250 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 28,987 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 10,718 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 29,127 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. 34,480 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsr Inc. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company owns 24,514 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim holds 0% or 4,587 shares. Hm Payson And Communications accumulated 16,143 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 80,038 shares. Cibc Asset reported 83,478 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 27,939 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Management Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.24% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Eqis Cap reported 25,079 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Richard C Young Company Limited has invested 2.6% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 447,190 shares. 328,689 are owned by Bb&T Limited.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 96,222 shares to 100,611 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.