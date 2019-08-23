Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Its Peapack (PGC) Holding; UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (UMICF) SI Increased By 5.24%

UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UMICF) had an increase of 5.24% in short interest. UMICF’s SI was 6.33 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.24% from 6.01M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 63288 days are for UMICORE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UMICF)’s short sellers to cover UMICF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 380 shares traded. Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Peapack (PGC) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,351 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 899,737 shares with $23.59 million value, down from 913,088 last quarter. Peapack now has $530.38M valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 123,628 shares traded or 92.18% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Umicore S.A. operates as a materials technology and recycling firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. The Company’s Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for emission abatement in light and heavy duty vehicles, as well as catalyst products used in chemical processes, such as the fine chemical and life science industries. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Energy & Surface Technologies segment offers cobalt and specialty materials, electro-optic materials, rechargeable battery materials, and thin film products, as well as electroplating products; and material solutions for surface treatment in various industries, such as construction and electronics.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard had bought 500 shares worth $13,678 on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 8,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4,548 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 491,053 shares. Pnc Group owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Basswood Management Limited reported 706,229 shares. Teton Advsr Inc owns 8,000 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Northern Tru holds 250,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership has 26,301 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bridgeway Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 95,862 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 50,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 15,889 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 81,325 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.36 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

