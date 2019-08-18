Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.40 N/A 2.32 12.28 SB One Bancorp 22 3.43 N/A 1.70 13.49

Table 1 highlights Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and SB One Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SB One Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is currently more affordable than SB One Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and SB One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta means Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. SB One Bancorp’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and SB One Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SB One Bancorp’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 22.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and SB One Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.7% of SB One Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was more bullish than SB One Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats SB One Bancorp.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.