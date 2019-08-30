Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.48 N/A 2.32 12.28 M&T Bank Corporation 164 3.21 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 highlights Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, M&T Bank Corporation’s consensus price target is $176, while its potential upside is 20.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and M&T Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 85.2%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has weaker performance than M&T Bank Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.