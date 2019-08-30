Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.49 N/A 2.32 12.28 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.69 N/A 1.58 15.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc. CB Financial Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is currently more affordable than CB Financial Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CB Financial Services Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares and 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of CB Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has 12.91% stronger performance while CB Financial Services Inc. has -1.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats CB Financial Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.