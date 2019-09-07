Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.42 N/A 2.32 12.28 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.75 N/A 1.59 10.81

In table 1 we can see Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amalgamated Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Amalgamated Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 52.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.16% are Amalgamated Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats Amalgamated Bank on 8 of the 8 factors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.