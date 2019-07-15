Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.54 N/A 2.32 11.78 Union Bankshares Inc. 42 4.13 N/A 1.59 22.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Union Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Union Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 1% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Union Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Union Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 16.5% respectively. About 2.9% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Union Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -3.84% 0.29% -3.88% -2.43% -16.68% 8.3% Union Bankshares Inc. -1.73% -13.45% -22.21% -20.75% -28.71% -23.85%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.