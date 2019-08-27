Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.37 N/A 2.32 12.28 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.23 N/A 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The First Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The First Bancorp Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has 12.91% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors The First Bancorp Inc.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.