Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Comparison side by side

Both Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.36 N/A 2.32 12.28 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.65 N/A 2.18 15.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Norwood Financial Corp. Norwood Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Norwood Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Norwood Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Norwood Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Norwood Financial Corp. beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.