Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Comparison side by side

Both Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 2.13 15.04M 2.32 12.28 Northeast Bank 21 0.00 7.33M 2.06 10.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 53,466,050.48% 9.7% 1% Northeast Bank 34,172,494.17% 12.9% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Northeast Bank’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Northeast Bank are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 65.3% respectively. 2.8% are Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.74% are Northeast Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Northeast Bank

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats Northeast Bank.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.