Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Comparison side by side

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.37 N/A 2.32 12.28 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.85 N/A 1.54 20.87

Demonstrates Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Emclaire Financial Corp on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares and 6.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was more bullish than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.