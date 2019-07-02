Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Comparison side by side

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 27 3.52 N/A 2.32 11.78 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.74 N/A 1.15 14.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Elmira Savings Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 1% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Elmira Savings Bank’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 16.6%. 2.9% are Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.1% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -3.84% 0.29% -3.88% -2.43% -16.68% 8.3% Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.