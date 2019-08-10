Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Comparing side by side

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.36 N/A 2.32 12.28 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.49 N/A 2.27 12.36

Table 1 highlights Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.41 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has 12.91% stronger performance while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.