Peapack Gladstone Financial Continues to Hold Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Silchester International Investors Llp Upped Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $4.71 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 294,923 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,837 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 16,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF) by 15,192 shares to 101,966 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,455 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

