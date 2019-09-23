Peapack Gladstone Financial Boosted Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Declined; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 377,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.55 million, up from 372,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 17,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 163,638 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62 million, down from 181,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.89M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 1,780 shares. 200 are owned by Research & Management. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt reported 6,031 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 152,409 shares. Mackay Shields reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Prns Inc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 13,798 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,478 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York invested 0.42% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interest accumulated 0.49% or 6.13M shares. Indiana Trust Invest stated it has 1,069 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 44,731 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 1.39M shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 150 shares. First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 6,142 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 72,430 shares to 363,230 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 145,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,849 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 5,532 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 76,107 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca invested in 2.53% or 19,815 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 123,522 shares. 249,336 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Thomas Story Son Lc reported 88,630 shares. Foundation Incorporated invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Court Place Ltd has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,972 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerset Trust reported 33,372 shares stake. Farmers Tru owns 67,870 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 0.17% stake. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 5,577 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Lc accumulated 1.18% or 226,576 shares.