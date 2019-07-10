Peapack Gladstone Financial Boosted By $3.71 Million Its At&T (T) Stake; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 28.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 119,728 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 544,694 shares with $17.08M value, up from 424,966 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $246.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 14.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 59.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 392,033 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 1.05M shares with $49.23M value, up from 662,331 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 1.37 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 42,027 are owned by Oarsman Cap. Aspen Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,605 shares. Etrade Cap Lc holds 358,552 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 23,228 are owned by Bancorp Of Stockton. Headinvest Limited Liability accumulated 24,858 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Argent Tru invested in 317,171 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 145,511 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp accumulated 506,700 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 872,821 shares. Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Wedgewood Ptnrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 790,741 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5.65M shares or 0% of the stock.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Ishares Preffered & Income Sec (PFF) stake by 15,192 shares to 101,966 valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,966 shares and now owns 144,713 shares. Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Nomura. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.