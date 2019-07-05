Peak Resorts (SKIS) to pay $0.07 on Aug 9, 2019; Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania (PBIP)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania (PBIP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 12 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold equity positions in Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:SKIS) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Peak Resorts Inc’s current price of $4.70 translates into 1.49% yield. Peak Resorts Inc’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 48,286 shares traded or 131.51% up from the average. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has declined 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 10/04/2018 – Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Mount Snow Announces Closing Date for 2017/18 Season Will be Sunday, April 22; 10/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Follows Record 2017/18 Ski Season With Packed Schedule of Summer Events and Activities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peak Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKIS); 05/04/2018 – Permit Applications Approved for Hunter Mountain Trail Expansion Project; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Net $9.18M; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales; 05/04/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC – HUNTER MOUNTAIN SECURED ALL REQUIRED PERMITS WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH TERRAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $71.28 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

It closed at $18.3 lastly. It is down 0.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. for 788,298 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 475,250 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.63% invested in the company for 33,040 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.28% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $163.25 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 17.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.