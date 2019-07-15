Peak Resorts (SKIS) to pay $0.07 on Aug 9, 2019; Chimera Investment (CIM) SI Increased By 17.22%

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) had an increase of 17.22% in short interest. CIM’s SI was 9.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.22% from 8.03M shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 6 days are for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s short sellers to cover CIM’s short positions. The SI to Chimera Investment Corporation’s float is 5.07%. It closed at $19.2 lastly. It is down 4.37% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Chimera Inc (Davis Mobile Home Park) in Chepachet; 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9M, EST. $148.7M; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:SKIS) shareholders before Jul 24, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Peak Resorts Inc’s current price of $4.85 translates into 1.44% yield. Peak Resorts Inc’s dividend has Jul 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 56,559 shares traded or 146.49% up from the average. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has declined 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q EPS 53c; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peak Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKIS); 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $0.53; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Rev $59.3M; 05/04/2018 – Permit Applications Approved for Hunter Mountain Trail Expansion Project; 10/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Follows Record 2017/18 Ski Season With Packed Schedule of Summer Events and Activities; 10/04/2018 – Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

More notable recent Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) For Its 7.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: SKIS, BA, WBA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peak Resorts (SKIS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $73.55 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

More notable recent Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Adecoagro SA (AGRO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Billionaire Leon Cooperman Interview â€“â€œWe Live in Abnormal Timesâ€, But The Stock Market Is Still In Its â€œZone of Fair Valueâ€ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.