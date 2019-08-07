Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) EPS Estimated At $-1.20; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Shorts Increased By 55%

Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR) had an increase of 55% in short interest. SYPR’s SI was 9,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 55% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s short sellers to cover SYPR’s short positions. The SI to Sypris Solutions Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.0247 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9396. About 10,543 shares traded. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) has declined 33.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sypris Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYPR); 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $96 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $20.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.24% less from 2.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap reported 46,404 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0% or 25,892 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 35,664 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 15,561 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 314,056 shares. 49,748 are held by California Employees Retirement. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 671,188 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 30 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). 75,079 are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 123,269 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 1,900 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 595,697 shares.

