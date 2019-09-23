Peak Resorts Inc. (SKIS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Sporting Activities company, Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Peak Resorts Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.94% of all Sporting Activities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Peak Resorts Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.76% of all Sporting Activities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Peak Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.90% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Peak Resorts Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts Inc. N/A 6 33.45 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

Peak Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Peak Resorts Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.00

The potential upside of the peers is 95.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peak Resorts Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peak Resorts Inc. 0.28% 134.27% 142.63% 139.43% 119.6% 132.26% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year Peak Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Peak Resorts Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Peak Resorts Inc.’s peers have 1.52 and 1.64 for Current and Quick Ratio. Peak Resorts Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Peak Resorts Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Peak Resorts Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Peak Resorts Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Peak Resorts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Peak Resorts Inc.’s rivals beat Peak Resorts Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. Its ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont. The company also manages hotels in Bartlett, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; and Hunter, New York. It operates 14 ski resorts. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.