Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) Analysts See $-1.20 EPS; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has 1.05 Sentiment

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 21 funds started new and increased positions, while 20 sold and decreased positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 6.05 million shares, down from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 3,690 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) has declined 17.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 03/05/2018 – SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP – TOTAL AUM OF $21.5 BLN, INCLUSIVE OF DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $15.9 BLN & NON-DISCRETIONARY AUM OF $5.6 BLN AT MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 25/04/2018 – SAFRAN CONTINUES TALKS WITH DASSAULT ON SILVERCREST TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. for 340,468 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 302,098 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 0.87% invested in the company for 503,656 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 467,978 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.49 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $165.68 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 24.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.