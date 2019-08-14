Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) Analysts See $-1.20 EPS; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $1.17 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 6,675 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 74,017 shares with $13.03 million value, up from 67,342 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $121.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $191.2. About 90,401 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas

Analysts expect Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) to report $-1.20 EPS on September, 10.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 37.93% from last quarter’s $-0.87 EPS. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Peak Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -244.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 1,801 shares traded. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has risen 119.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales; 11/04/2018 – Mount Snow Announces Closing Date for 2017/18 Season Will be Sunday, April 22; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 05/04/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC – HUNTER MOUNTAIN SECURED ALL REQUIRED PERMITS WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH TERRAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Net $9.18M; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 07/03/2018 PEAK RESORTS ANNOUNCES ITS 2018-19 PEAK PASS MULTI-MOUNTAIN SEASON PASS OFFERINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peak Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKIS); 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Rev $59.3M

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $166.29 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 24.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is 0.49% above currents $191.2 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $181 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $182 target in Friday, March 29 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

