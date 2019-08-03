Peak Asset Management Upped Its Stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by $612,525 as Stock Rose; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Camelot Portfolios Decreased Its Position

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 521.88% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gabelli And Inv Advisers has invested 0.05% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). 45,085 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,000 were reported by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 534,044 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Caspian Lp holds 60,236 shares. One Trading Lp stated it has 31,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott Group Inc Cap has 1.88 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 161,216 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 60,372 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 19,388 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0% or 29,800 shares. Arclight Cap Partners Llc stated it has 15.39M shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 62,866 shares to 528,537 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,685 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).