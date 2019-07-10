Peak Asset Management Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $484,396; Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 7.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 16.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 1.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Fincl Services Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,418 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 0.83% or 63,055 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc invested in 283,846 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,134 shares. Asset Management Grp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lenox Wealth Incorporated has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,179 are held by Trust Of Oklahoma. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 721,849 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. American Bancorporation invested in 1.59% or 49,786 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 259,600 shares. Moreover, Citizens & Northern Corp has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,954 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt holds 4,400 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt reported 0.05% stake.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,044 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

