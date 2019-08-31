Peak Asset Management Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Verition Fund Management Cut Target (TGT) Position by $476,960 as Shares Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 63.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 3,379 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors reported 47,430 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects has 433 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc owns 580,068 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 117,127 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Blue Financial Capital holds 13,295 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 175,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Co. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 11,895 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.07% or 10,772 shares. Regions Fin holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 756,786 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 6,231 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 314 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 51,188 shares. Gradient Limited Company stated it has 158,553 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares to 27,044 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

