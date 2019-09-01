Peak Asset Management Trimmed Position in Stryker (SYK) by $334,703; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 933,571 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – BX, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA EXECUTE MOU ON INVESTMENT VEHICLE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares to 21,904 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33 million for 29.03 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

