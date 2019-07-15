Peak Asset Management Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $4.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $360,396

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 9,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.65. About 293,023 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 3.91 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.18 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares to 35,293 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 56,708 shares to 220,550 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 11,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,812 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.