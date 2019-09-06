Peak Asset Management Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Raised; Gramercy Funds Management Raised Brf Sa (BRFS) Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 238,885 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – PREVI AND PETROS EXECUTIVES SAY FUNDS WILL NOT SELL STAKES IN BRAZILIAN FOOD COMPANY BRF IN THE SHORT TERM; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 17/04/2018 – EU SEEN BANNING CHICKEN IMPORTS FROM 15 BRF PLANTS: VALOR; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS R$114M; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 18/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAYS RESUMES PRODUCTION AND HEALTH CERTIFICATION ALLOWING CERTAIN BRF PLANTS TO SELL TO THE EUROPEAN UNION – OFFICIAL GAZETTE; 01/05/2018 – Ab lio dos Santos Diniz 2. Reports 3.93% Stake In BRF; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Adds iQIYI, Exits BRF; 05/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:New Fraud Charges And Shareholder Dispute At BRF; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 1.59M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sick Chinese Pigs Driving Healthier Profits For BRF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Twst.com published: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ Sale of SATS – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,577 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 232,131 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,943 shares. Smead Capital Inc holds 4.4% or 855,785 shares in its portfolio. Invest Inc Wi has 2.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lifeplan Financial Group reported 6,396 shares stake. 4,145 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability Company. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Orrstown Svcs Incorporated has 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,652 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 178,681 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Co Incorporated owns 89,917 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Management holds 65,660 shares. 94,310 are held by Baltimore. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 28,483 shares. Somerset Trust Communications accumulated 41,486 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 17,385 shares.