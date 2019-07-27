Peak Asset Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Increased by $484,396 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 92,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 7,328 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 1.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce reported 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bsw Wealth Prns invested in 8,085 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New Jersey-based Condor Capital has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,242 shares. Round Table Limited Co owns 7,764 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Lc reported 39,565 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Invest Management invested 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 453,906 were accumulated by Clark Mgmt Grp Inc. Terril Brothers Incorporated reported 43,252 shares. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 36,560 shares to 72,682 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc. by 468,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,504 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..