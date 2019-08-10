Peak Asset Management Raised Stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by $612,525 as Stock Rose; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Stake as Valuation Declined

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 20,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The institutional investor held 42,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.81M, down from 62,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 396,153 shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 505.89% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GenMark up 14% on Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for October 29, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics Starting To Deliver, But Consistency Is A Key Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 30,418 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Lp holds 443,142 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 93,266 shares. Partners holds 0.01% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. 34,819 were accumulated by Old Natl Bancorp In. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Donaldson Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 0% or 132,135 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 100,619 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 12,213 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 21,652 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 4 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 400 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 87,955 shares to 739,716 shares, valued at $14.94 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 45,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caspian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 60,236 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 60,372 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arclight Capital Prtn Ltd has invested 81.72% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Arrow Investment Ltd Liability owns 107,654 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 534,044 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,000 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0% or 661,850 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Price Michael F holds 0.56% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) or 874,005 shares. Prescott Gp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.99% or 1.88 million shares. 25,000 were reported by Raymond James.