Peak Asset Management Position In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Raised; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Boosted Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holding by $3.38 Million; Share Price Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 32,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 115,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 82,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 536,888 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,168 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Mirae Asset Invests Limited accumulated 0% or 6,472 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 57,563 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 53,594 shares. Telos Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 3,837 shares. Aew Management LP has 702,133 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 11,190 shares. Honeywell Inc has invested 1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Usca Ria Limited Com owns 5,550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 46,119 shares in its portfolio. 499 were reported by Advisory Svcs Net Llc. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 155,920 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt owns 27,288 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 153,130 shares to 101,167 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 15,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,853 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

