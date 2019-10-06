Peak Asset Management Maintains Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Brf Sa (BRFS) Market Value Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Stake by $21.13 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 73,275 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 69,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02 million shares as the company's stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61 million, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 1.18M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.43 million for 115.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

