Peak Asset Management Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $4.89 Million; Market Value Rose; Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.57 Million as Stock Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 932,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, down from 951,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 199,370 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37 million shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 111,260 shares to 979,210 shares, valued at $61.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstcash Inc by 189,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SWX’s profit will be $22.96M for 51.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.