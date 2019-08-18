Peak Asset Management Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $4.89 Million; Maltese Capital Management Upped Bankunited (BKU) Position by $4.62 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 140,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 495,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 355,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 410,282 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU)

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares to 264,230 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 115,100 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,500 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.