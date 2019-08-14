Peak Asset Management Lifted Holding in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) as Share Value Rose; Becker Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) as Market Value Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 497.19% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 69,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 7.35 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18,182 shares to 133,840 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 555,673 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 1.28M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 194,412 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 67.90M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 16,040 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 47,101 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 8,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 91,859 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 453,434 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.18% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.63M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9,004 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 30,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 60,372 shares. Kellner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 80,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,054 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 758 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 14,472 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Gp One Trading Lp invested in 31,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America De reported 131,398 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 123,822 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs stated it has 25,000 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has 11,000 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). 45,085 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com. Gabelli Investment Advisers stated it has 75,286 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

