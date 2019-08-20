Peak Asset Management Increases Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 3.30 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 13.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt reported 2.82% stake. 1.69M were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc reported 42,375 shares stake. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,139 are held by Segment Wealth Management. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 16,555 shares. M&R Cap Management has invested 4.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Common Retirement Fund reported 11.73 million shares. The Colorado-based Consolidated Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old West Investment has 2,983 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 3.17% or 87,700 shares in its portfolio. Holt Dba Holt Prns Lp holds 29,549 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co holds 604,986 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,441 shares. Tru accumulated 5.32% or 23,786 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Personal accumulated 0.04% or 2,622 shares. Washington Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 39,190 shares. Mairs And invested in 249,356 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Keating Invest Counselors accumulated 24,322 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 632,214 shares. Tctc Ltd has 319,115 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 8.24M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. New York-based Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital LP has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Prns Lc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,899 were reported by Smith Salley. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,438 shares.