Peak Asset Management Increased Its Position in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by $612,525; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Stake by $6.72 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 478.89% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 1.36 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 40,368 shares to 107,212 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,909 shares. Pinnacle Associate owns 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,433 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 5,418 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 337 shares. Smith Moore And Co, Missouri-based fund reported 6,323 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Huntington Savings Bank owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 110,026 shares. Baystate Wealth owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 591,420 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 701,872 were reported by Investec Asset Limited. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 665,240 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 87,532 shares or 0.15% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 56,106 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares to 27,044 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,307 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).