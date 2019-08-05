Peak Asset Management Increased Its American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Position; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Peak Asset Management Llc increased American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) stake by 86.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc acquired 122,505 shares as American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID)’s stock rose 0.77%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 264,230 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 141,725 last quarter. American Midstream Partners (Prn) now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 513.47% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners

Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 37 trimmed and sold holdings in Greenlight Capital Re LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 16.91 million shares, down from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Greenlight Capital Re LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 28 Increased: 22 New Position: 11.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $300.72 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. for 238,671 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 583,312 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 243,219 shares. The Tennessee-based Nfc Investments Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Caz Investments Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 758 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,388 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 60,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 123,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.99% or 1.88 million shares. Price Michael F has 874,005 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 0.01% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Wells Fargo Mn reported 14,472 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 201,075 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0% stake. Arclight Ltd owns 81.72% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 15.39M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Kellner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 80,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,054 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 30,225 shares to 100 valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 3,281 shares and now owns 27,044 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.