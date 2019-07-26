Peak Asset Management Increased By $612,525 Its American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Position; Conifer Holdings – Senior Unsecured Notes (CNFRL) Shorts Raised By 400%

Peak Asset Management Llc increased American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) stake by 86.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc acquired 122,505 shares as American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID)’s stock rose 28.71%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 264,230 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 141,725 last quarter. American Midstream Partners (Prn) now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 532.09% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 52.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE

Conifer Holdings Inc – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) had an increase of 400% in short interest. CNFRL’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 400 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Conifer Holdings Inc – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL)’s short sellers to cover CNFRL’s short positions. It closed at $23.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Berkshireâ€™s BofA Stake Climbs Past 10% Amid Bank’s Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Midstream Partners (AMID) announces completion of previously announced merger transactions – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CannTrust fires CEO, president resigns as pot company deals with illegal-grow scandal – MarketWatch” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Midstream Announces Anticipated Closing Date of Merger with ArcLight Affiliate and Intention to Delist Its Common Units – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arclight Prns Lc reported 15.39 million shares or 81.72% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 31,240 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0% or 898,150 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 225,298 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,000 were reported by Bluefin Trading Llc. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) or 161,216 shares. Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 661,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 534,044 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,054 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,388 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Kellner Capital Limited Liability Company holds 80,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 14,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% or 25,000 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,129 shares to 69,492 valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 4,875 shares and now owns 118,577 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.