Peak Asset Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $930,176 as Market Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.48. About 242,518 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 5,098 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Interest Investors has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 15,391 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Dsm Cap Ptnrs Limited Co reported 709,738 shares. 5,254 were reported by Capital Fund Sa. Driehaus Management Limited Liability owns 36,698 shares. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 0.18% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 51,763 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 4,349 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 47,000 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,669 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tcw Grp holds 0.31% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 190,972 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 50.90 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

