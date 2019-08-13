Peak Asset Management Holding in Discovery (DISCK) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Toth Financial Advisory Has Raised Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Market Value Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 980,405 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 1,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,146 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 2,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.08. About 2.25 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 29,102 shares to 100,413 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 5,464 shares to 104,499 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

