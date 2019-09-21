Peak Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $587,136; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.69 Million

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 95,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 11,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 82,412 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50M, down from 93,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $305.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,495 shares to 73,275 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.