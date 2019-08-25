Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $484,396; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $628,975; Market Valuation Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 4,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 172,515 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, up from 167,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.71% or 9,373 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.26% or 1.15M shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 1,077 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 2.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Johnson Counsel owns 226,574 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.09% or 6,664 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% or 868,898 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bkd Wealth Limited Co owns 54,866 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,611 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 166,347 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,308 shares. First Advisors Lp has 726,585 shares. Bailard owns 84,162 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,206 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 30,225 shares to 100 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,577 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.