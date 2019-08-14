Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $484,396; Apple (AAPL) Holder Essex Financial Services Cut Its Position by $2.77 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 14,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01M shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 15.87M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Incorporated holds 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,550 shares. Sentinel Trust Communication Lba accumulated 0.29% or 5,623 shares. Clark Cap Incorporated invested in 1.46% or 323,054 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated reported 105,661 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Limited stated it has 48,047 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Management holds 4.37% or 41,196 shares. Edmp Inc has invested 7.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag And Caldwell Lc stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,527 were reported by Corsair Cap Management L P. Mrj Capital accumulated 41,688 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 7,132 shares. Wilsey Asset invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newfocus Group Incorporated Lc owns 7.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,996 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited holds 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 72,414 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.