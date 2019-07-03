Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $484,396; Orrstown Financial Services Holding in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Has Lifted by $584,577 as Market Valuation Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD)

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Selz Cap Ltd Liability has 1.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meiji Yasuda Life Communications has invested 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 16.55M shares or 0.72% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 53,473 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 4,809 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 32,879 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Co has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bragg Advsrs has 0.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,055 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 792,815 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Mgmt Grp holds 0.1% or 2,702 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Inc accumulated 137,053 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares to 12,023 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 30,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares to 12,270 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was sold by Henry Daniel. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.